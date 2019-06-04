Naomi Watts & Octavia Spencer Star in 'Luce' - Watch the Trailer!

Naomi Watts and Octavia Spencer co-star in Luce, and you can watch the trailer for the upcoming film right here!

The movie hits theaters on August 2, and also stars Tim Roth, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Norbert Leo Butz.

In the Julius Onah-directed psychological thriller, a married couple (Watts and Roth) is forced to reckon with their idealized image of their son (Harrison Jr.) , adopted from war-torn Eritrea, after an alarming discovery by a devoted high school teacher (Spencer) threatens his status as an all-star student.

Watch the trailer for Luce…