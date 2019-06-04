Top Stories
Tue, 04 June 2019 at 2:18 pm

'Nashville Flipped' Star Troy Shafer Cause of Death Revealed

Troy Shafer, who hosted the TV show Nashville Flipped beginning in 2016, died on April 28 and his cause of death has been revealed.

According to People, the 38-year-old contractor passed away “due to combined drug toxicity.” It’s unknown at this time what drugs contributed to his overdose.

The DIY network released a statement, saying, “The DIY Network family is sorry to hear about the passing of Troy Dean Shafer, a dedicated, driven entrepreneur and restoration expert who was admired by everyone who worked on the series Nashville Flipped. We continue to extend our deepest condolences to Troy’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Our thoughts are with Troy‘s loved ones.
