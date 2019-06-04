Netflix Announces 'The Ranch' Is Ending With Season 4

Top Stories
Tue, 04 June 2019 at 4:07 pm

Netflix‘s The Ranch is coming to an end.

The news was confirmed on Tuesday (June 4) by star Ashton Kutcher on Twitter.

“@theranchnetflix is coming to an end, but not just yet. We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned!” he wrote on his Twitter.

The show first launched in 2016, and each season is split into two 10-episdoe batches.

In the show, Ashton plays a failed semi-pro football player who returns home to run the family ranching business with his father Beau (Sam Elliott).

Danny Masterson previously starred on the show as Rooster, and was killed off in the second half of Season 3 after the actor was accused of rape by multiple women.

Click here to see the shows that are ending next year and have only been renewed for a final season.
Photos: Getty Images
