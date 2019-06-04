Netflix Celebrates One Month Til 'Stranger Things' With New Poster

How cool is the new illustrated poster for Stranger Things‘ season three?!

Netflix has released the special edition poster, plus a handful of new pics ahead of the new season.

Here’s the official summary for season three: It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood.

Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

Stranger Things season three is out on July 4th on Netflix.