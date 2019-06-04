Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out Why Danielle Bregoli Was Hospitalized

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 11:32 am

Netflix Celebrates One Month Til 'Stranger Things' With New Poster

How cool is the new illustrated poster for Stranger Things‘ season three?!

Netflix has released the special edition poster, plus a handful of new pics ahead of the new season.

Here’s the official summary for season three: It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood.

Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

Stranger Things season three is out on July 4th on Netflix.
