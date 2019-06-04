President Trump Calls Bette Midler 'Washed Up Psycho' After She Accidentally Shared Fake Quote from Him

President Donald Trump has attacking Bette Midler.

Earlier in the day, the 73-year-old Broadway legend apologized after being called out on Twitter for sharing a fake quote of Trump’s, saying, “I apologize; this quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ‘15-16. Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true!”

Trump didn’t accept Bette‘s apology and he tweeted back at her writing, “Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make ‘your great president’ look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!”

Bette won a Tony Award for her recent return to Broadway in Hello, Dolly!, which constant breaks records at the box office.