Tue, 04 June 2019 at 9:20 am

Prince Harry Makes This Request at Hotels He Visits

Prince Harry‘s BFF, polo player Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, revealed the request he made of a hotel that he stayed in recently.

“We were at the hotel where we spent the night before the game,” Nacho said during an interview on CBS This Morning recently. “He talked to a person and said, ‘This morning I got my coffee and I saw that you have a plastic thing on the coffee. And then I also sent my shirt and I got my shirt in a big plastic bag.’”

Prince Harry requested, “‘Can we please not use the plastic?’”

Nacho continued, “So that’s this guy, okay. I don’t like to talk about that at all, that’s who he is. That’s who they are. No plastic.”

If you missed it, Prince Harry recently did something you would never expect a royal to do!
Photos: Getty
