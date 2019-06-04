Priyanka Chopra Rocks Sweatpants with Heels at the Airport!

Priyanka Chopra heads into LAX Airport to catch a flight out of town on Tuesday afternoon (June 4) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actress was seen rocking a pair of heels with her sweatpants. The perfect mixture of comfy and chic!

Priyanka is also pictured while visiting a studio earlier in the day for a meeting.

The night before, Priyanka walked the red carpet to support her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers at the premiere of their new documentary Chasing Happiness.

“I’m so proud.. Last night was a another testament of how incredible your bond is as a family.. @jonasbrothers I love you all and am so proud!” she wrote on Instagram.