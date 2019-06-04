Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton Couple Up For Shopping in NYC

Top Stories
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton were a cute couple while doing some shopping!

The 38-year-old actor and 25-year-old actress held hands while on a stroll on Monday afternoon (June 3) in the Soho neighborhood of New York City.

Rami looked sharp in a white button down shirt while Lucy opted for a black bomber jacket paired with jeans.

Rami and Lucy, who co-starred in Bohemian Rhapsody, were first linked in April of last year.

