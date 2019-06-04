Top Stories
Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 4:55 pm

Rihanna Is Richest Female Musician in the World - See Her Massive Net Worth!

Rihanna has just nabbed the title of the Richest Female Musician in the World, and her net worth is massive!

Forbes notes that most of Rihanna‘s money comes from her partnership with LVMH, a French luxury goods company run by billionaire Bernard Arnault, which is responsible for her Fenty Beauty line.

Just last month, Rihanna announced she would be producing a high fashion line, which will only grow her empire.

Click through the slideshow to see the net-worths of the top female musicians in the world, and find out how much Rihanna is worth…
