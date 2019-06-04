Rihanna Is Richest Female Musician in the World - See Her Massive Net Worth!

Rihanna has just nabbed the title of the Richest Female Musician in the World, and her net worth is massive!

Forbes notes that most of Rihanna‘s money comes from her partnership with LVMH, a French luxury goods company run by billionaire Bernard Arnault, which is responsible for her Fenty Beauty line.

Just last month, Rihanna announced she would be producing a high fashion line, which will only grow her empire.

