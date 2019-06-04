'Sneaky Pete' Canceled by Amazon After Three Seasons

The Amazon series Sneaky Pete has been canceled after three seasons.

Giovanni Ribisi starred on the show as a con man on the run from a vicious gangster (Bryan Cranston) takes cover from his past by assuming the identity of his prison cellmate, Pete, “reuniting” with Pete’s estranged family, a colorful, dysfunctional group that threatens to drag him into a world just as dangerous as the one he’s trying to escape – and, just maybe, give him a taste of the loving family he’s never had.

Cranston also co-created the series, which also starred Marin Ireland and Margo Martindale.

All three seasons of the series are currently streaming on Amazon.