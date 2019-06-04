Top Stories
Tue, 04 June 2019 at 8:32 pm

'Sneaky Pete' Canceled by Amazon After Three Seasons

'Sneaky Pete' Canceled by Amazon After Three Seasons

The Amazon series Sneaky Pete has been canceled after three seasons.

Giovanni Ribisi starred on the show as a con man on the run from a vicious gangster (Bryan Cranston) takes cover from his past by assuming the identity of his prison cellmate, Pete, “reuniting” with Pete’s estranged family, a colorful, dysfunctional group that threatens to drag him into a world just as dangerous as the one he’s trying to escape – and, just maybe, give him a taste of the loving family he’s never had.

Cranston also co-created the series, which also starred Marin Ireland and Margo Martindale.

All three seasons of the series are currently streaming on Amazon.

