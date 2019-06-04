Top Stories
Tue, 04 June 2019 at 10:48 pm

Sophie Turner is Supported by Husband Joe Jonas at 'Dark Phoenix' Premiere!

Sophie Turner is Supported by Husband Joe Jonas at 'Dark Phoenix' Premiere!

Sophie Turner hits the red carpet alongside husband Joe Jonas at the Dark Phoenix premiere on Tuesday night (June 4) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

The 23-year-old actress and the 29-year-old singer coordinated in black and white outfits as they stepped out for premiere of her new X-Men movie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sophie Turner

The night before, Sophie supported Joe and his brothers at the premiere of their new Amazon Prime documentary Chasing Happiness.

Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7th!

FYI: Sophie is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.

10+ pictures inside of the couple arriving at the premiere…
Photos: Getty
