Sophie Turner is Supported by Husband Joe Jonas at 'Dark Phoenix' Premiere!

Sophie Turner hits the red carpet alongside husband Joe Jonas at the Dark Phoenix premiere on Tuesday night (June 4) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

The 23-year-old actress and the 29-year-old singer coordinated in black and white outfits as they stepped out for premiere of her new X-Men movie.

The night before, Sophie supported Joe and his brothers at the premiere of their new Amazon Prime documentary Chasing Happiness.

Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7th!

FYI: Sophie is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.

