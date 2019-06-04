Sutton Foster & 'Younger' Cast Premiere Season 6 Sans Hilary Duff

Sutton Foster is joined on the red carpet by Debi Mazur, Nico Tortorella, and Peter Hermann at the season six premiere of Younger on Tuesday (June 4) at the William Vale Hotel in New York City.

The actors were also joined by co-stars Miriam Shor, Molly Bernard, Charles Michael Davis, and Tessa Albertson, as well as series creator Darren Star. Noticeably absent from the event was Hilary Duff, who was on the west coast.

Peter walked the carpet with wife Mariska Hargitay while Nico was joined by wife Bethany Meyers.

The sixth season of Younger will premiere on TV Land on June 12.

FYI: Miriam is wearing a Tibi dress, Chinese Laundry shoes, and Kendra Scott jewelry. Molly is wearing a Tyler McGillivary dress, Madison Martin Margiela shoes, an Edie Parker bag, and Ippolita earrings.