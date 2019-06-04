Top Stories
Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 10:06 pm

Sutton Foster & 'Younger' Cast Premiere Season 6 Sans Hilary Duff

Sutton Foster & 'Younger' Cast Premiere Season 6 Sans Hilary Duff

Sutton Foster is joined on the red carpet by Debi Mazur, Nico Tortorella, and Peter Hermann at the season six premiere of Younger on Tuesday (June 4) at the William Vale Hotel in New York City.

The actors were also joined by co-stars Miriam Shor, Molly Bernard, Charles Michael Davis, and Tessa Albertson, as well as series creator Darren Star. Noticeably absent from the event was Hilary Duff, who was on the west coast.

Peter walked the carpet with wife Mariska Hargitay while Nico was joined by wife Bethany Meyers.

The sixth season of Younger will premiere on TV Land on June 12.

FYI: Miriam is wearing a Tibi dress, Chinese Laundry shoes, and Kendra Scott jewelry. Molly is wearing a Tyler McGillivary dress, Madison Martin Margiela shoes, an Edie Parker bag, and Ippolita earrings.

Just Jared on Facebook
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 01
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 02
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 03
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 04
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 05
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 06
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 07
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 08
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 09
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 10
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 11
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 12
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 13
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 14
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 15
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 16
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 17
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 18
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 19
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 20
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 21
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 22
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 23
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 24
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 25
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 26
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 27
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 28
sutton foster younger premiere nyc 29

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bethany Meyers, Charles Michael Davis, Darren Star, Debi Mazur, Mariska Hargitay, Miriam Shor, Molly Bernard, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Sutton Foster, Tessa Albertson, Younger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Abby Lee Miller is dishing prison advice for Felicity Huffman - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson is still going strong with longtime girlfriend Eleanor Calder - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything Ciara spilled about her split with Future - TooFab
  • We may not be getting any more music from Zendaya - Just Jared Jr