Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out Why Danielle Bregoli Was Hospitalized

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 11:49 am

Tennis Player Dominic Thiem Calls Out Serena Williams As Having 'Bad Personality'

Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem was agitated with Serena Williams during the 2019 French Open this weekend and said she has a “bad personality.”

It all started when the 25-year-old Austrian player was in the middle of giving his post-match news conference when suddenly, he was asked to move to a different room.

Dominic discovered that Serena, who had just lost her match in a surprising upset to Sofia Kenin, asked officials to “put me in another room…smaller, but now.”

Officials decided to put her in Dominic‘s room.

“I don’t really get it. Seriously,” Dominic said (via USA Today). “I mean, what the hell? It’s a joke, really.”

“it is just the principle,” he continued. “Even if a junior is in there, every player has to wait. It is a matter of course. It also shows a bad personality, in my opinion. I am 100% sure (Roger) Federer or (Rafael) Nadal would never do something like that.”

See photos of Serena Williams after being eliminated from the French Open…
Photos: Getty
  • Adri562a90na

    Juniors get moved. I worked under a professor and she could literally do what she want and cleared the room for a phone call. People have seniority for a reason. You don’t like it, earn seniority.

