That Ivanka Trump Window Photo May Inspire a Jordan Peele Movie

A photo of Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner staring out of a window of Buckingham Palace has gone viral and even caught the attention of Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele.

The photo was snapped during the Trump family’s three-day visit to the United Kingdom.

A lot of Twitter users have compared the photo to Peele‘s movie Get Out. One person tweeted at the the director and said, “Yo Jordan Peele bro we don’t want this movie okay.”

Jordan replied to the tweet and wrote “Between this and that terrifying sorority video, I’ve been getting a lot of great inspiration recently.”

The sorority video that Jordan seems to be referring to is the Alpha Delta Pi Texas sorority video.