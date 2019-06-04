Top Stories
Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 8:43 pm

This 14-Year-Old Sang 'The Joke' for His 'AGT' Audition & Blew Everyone Away (Video)

This 14-Year-Old Sang 'The Joke' for His 'AGT' Audition & Blew Everyone Away (Video)

Benicio Bryant blows everyone away with his incredible voice while auditioning for America’s Got Talent.

The 14-year-old singer performed the Brandi Carlile song “The Joke” for his audition and he got a standing ovation from all four judges.

Simon Cowell even compared Benicio‘s audition to the first time he saw Harry Styles perform during an audition for the UK’s version of The X Factor.

Benicio sang the song with Brandi last year during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Benicio understands this song on a level I can only imagine,” she said last year. “When he sings it, it comes to life in a new way for me. He won’t be 13 forever, and he knows how it ends.”
Just Jared on Facebook
benicio bryant americas got talent audition 01
benicio bryant americas got talent audition 02

Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Benicio Bryant

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Abby Lee Miller is dishing prison advice for Felicity Huffman - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson is still going strong with longtime girlfriend Eleanor Calder - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything Ciara spilled about her split with Future - TooFab
  • We may not be getting any more music from Zendaya - Just Jared Jr