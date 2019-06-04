This 14-Year-Old Sang 'The Joke' for His 'AGT' Audition & Blew Everyone Away (Video)

Benicio Bryant blows everyone away with his incredible voice while auditioning for America’s Got Talent.

The 14-year-old singer performed the Brandi Carlile song “The Joke” for his audition and he got a standing ovation from all four judges.

Simon Cowell even compared Benicio‘s audition to the first time he saw Harry Styles perform during an audition for the UK’s version of The X Factor.

Benicio sang the song with Brandi last year during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“Benicio understands this song on a level I can only imagine,” she said last year. “When he sings it, it comes to life in a new way for me. He won’t be 13 forever, and he knows how it ends.”