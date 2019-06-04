Wanda Sykes Jokes The NSA Are Spying On Stephen Colbert!

Wanda Sykes made an appearance on Monday night’s (May 3) episode of The Late Show, and joked that the NSA had bugged Stephen Colbert.

The 55-year-old comedian opened up about being a former NSA employee and explained how she had to tell them all sorts of things to assure them that she could be trusted.

Stephen then brought out a pyramid-shaped object from underneath his desk, which, he said, was given to him by the NSA after the 2006 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“What are the odds that there’s a recording device in this?” Stephen asked Wanda, admitting it had been on his desk for 13 years.

“Of course, they’re listening to you!,” Wanda said.

Wanda also talked about rising her children French and promoted her new Netflix standup special Not Normal – Watch the interview!



Wanda Sykes: What’s Going On Now Is ‘Not Normal’

Click inside to watch the rest of Wanda Sykes’ appearance on The Late Show…



Wanda Sykes’ Kids Are Being Raised French