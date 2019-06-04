Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Battling a Decade-Long Eating Disorder

Zoe Kravitz is on the cover of British Vogue‘s July issue, on newsstands June 7.

Here’s what the 30-year-old actress had to share with the mag…

On meeting her husband Karl Glusman at a bar, through a friend: “I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set. My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone – not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you – and he brought Karl. I instantly felt something – then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’. But he later told me that he was just nervous.”

On her dad Lenny Kravitz: “I remember when ‘Fly Away’ was released, whenever my dad came to collect me, the whole school would swarm the parking lot. I always thought, ‘I know why I’m so excited to see him, because it’s rare for him to pick me up, but why are you all so excited?’”

On her decade-long eating disorder that began at 13: “I think it came from a lot of things. My mother [Lisa Bonet] was so beautiful and so tiny, I always felt clunky around her, and then my dad was always surrounded by supermodels… I was short, and you feel uncomfortable in your skin anyway at that age.”

