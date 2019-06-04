Top Stories
Tue, 04 June 2019 at 8:35 am

Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Battling a Decade-Long Eating Disorder

Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Battling a Decade-Long Eating Disorder

Zoe Kravitz is on the cover of British Vogue‘s July issue, on newsstands June 7.

Here’s what the 30-year-old actress had to share with the mag…

On meeting her husband Karl Glusman at a bar, through a friend: “I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set. My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone – not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you – and he brought Karl. I instantly felt something – then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’. But he later told me that he was just nervous.”

On her dad Lenny Kravitz: “I remember when ‘Fly Away’ was released, whenever my dad came to collect me, the whole school would swarm the parking lot. I always thought, ‘I know why I’m so excited to see him, because it’s rare for him to pick me up, but why are you all so excited?’”

On her decade-long eating disorder that began at 13: “I think it came from a lot of things. My mother [Lisa Bonet] was so beautiful and so tiny, I always felt clunky around her, and then my dad was always surrounded by supermodels… I was short, and you feel uncomfortable in your skin anyway at that age.”

See the full feature in the July issue of British Vogue available on newsstands and digital download on Friday June 7th.

Credit: Steven Meisel
