Wed, 05 June 2019 at 11:42 am

Adele Perfectly Raps Nicki Minaj's 'Monster' Verse, Dances to Beyonce's Formation in Viral Videos!

Adele pulled out one of her greatest party tricks last night…she perfectly rapped Nicki Minaj‘s verse in Kanye West‘s hit “Monster.”

It all went down at the #NoMoreWackParties event in Los Angeles on Tuesday (June 4). Instagram user Patrick Buchanan captured the videos of 31-year-old singer performing the verse for the crowd.

Adele previously rapped the verse for the world during a Carpool Karaoke segment!

Patrick also recorded Adele dancing to Beyoncé’s “Formation”

Watch the videos in the Instagram embed…
