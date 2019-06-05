Alex Rodriguez's Dream Date 20 Years Ago? Watch This Unearthed Video From 1998!
Back in 1998, Alex Rodriguez was asked who his dream date would be…and his answer is amazing!
During an interview with the MLB, an interviewer asked Alex, “What would a dream date with Alex Rodriguez be?”
Alex answered, without hesitation, “Jennifer Lopez. Hopefully you could find me a date with her.”
Alex posted the video to his Instagram account and JLo posted a comment in the comment section, “OMG… i love this too much.”
Check out photos of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez out in Coral Gables, Florida on Wednesday (June 5)…