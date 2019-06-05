Ayesha Curry Has Cutest Reaction to Jennifer Aniston Telling Her 'We Should All Be Married to You'

Ayesha Curry cooked up a storm alongside Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, airing later today.

The 30-year-old cook and wife of NBA star Steph Curry cooked a pasta dish, made chips and guac, and concocted a new cocktail for the stars.

At the end of the segment, after speaking about Steph, Jennifer told Ayesha “we should all be married to you” as Ayesha was showing off her pasta dish.

Ayesha seemed so flattered and then laughed while saying, “I can’t say that I woulnd’t mind that!”