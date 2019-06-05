Top Stories
Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Jay-Z Could Have a Nice New Gig Waiting For Him Now That He's a Billionaire

Jay-Z Could Have a Nice New Gig Waiting For Him Now That He's a Billionaire

Wed, 05 June 2019 at 1:14 pm

Ayesha Curry Has Cutest Reaction to Jennifer Aniston Telling Her 'We Should All Be Married to You'

Ayesha Curry Has Cutest Reaction to Jennifer Aniston Telling Her 'We Should All Be Married to You'

Ayesha Curry cooked up a storm alongside Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, airing later today.

The 30-year-old cook and wife of NBA star Steph Curry cooked a pasta dish, made chips and guac, and concocted a new cocktail for the stars.

At the end of the segment, after speaking about Steph, Jennifer told Ayesha “we should all be married to you” as Ayesha was showing off her pasta dish.

Ayesha seemed so flattered and then laughed while saying, “I can’t say that I woulnd’t mind that!”
Just Jared on Facebook
ayesha curry ellen show 01
ayesha curry ellen show 02

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Posted to: Ayesha Curry, Jennifer Aniston

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna's new reality show features intense fight between she and her mom Tokyo Toni - TMZ
  • Florence + the Machine has a huge singer opening their tour - Just Jared Jr
  • It sounds like Lisa Vanderpump is officially done with RHOBH - TooFab
  • This Jonas Brother says he was bullied as a kid - Just Jared Jr