Bebe Rexha Wants to Collab With Ariana Grande on a Girl Anthem!

There may be Bebe Rexha and Ariana Grande collaboration in the works!

The 29-year-old songstress took to her Twitter for a question and answer session with fans where she revealed she wants to work with Ariana.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bebe Rexha

“collab with ariana grande? Yes or not?” a fan wrote to Bebe.

She quickly responded, “Yes x 1000 I wanna do like a girl anthem”

While Bebe and Ariana haven’t hit the studio just yet, we think this would be the perfect collab!

Ariana has yet to comment on the epic idea.