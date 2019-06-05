Behati Prinsloo Breaks Silence on Adam Levine's 'Voice' Departure

Behati Prinsloo is making her first statement about her husband Adam Levine leaving The Voice.

If you don’t know, Adam announced he was leaving the fan-favorite singing competition show late last month.

Behati made an appearance on the Today show on Wednesday (June 5) and she was asked about his choice.

Behati said, “Good news for me, good news for the kids. He is on tour at the moment. He is excited to get home and for the first time have nothing to do. I’m like, ‘What am I going to do with him?’”

Behati and Adam married in 2014 and they have two daughters: Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 15 months.

See photos from Behati Prinsloo’s Today show appearance…