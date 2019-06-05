Top Stories
Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Jay-Z Could Have a Nice New Gig Waiting For Him Now That He's a Billionaire

Jay-Z Could Have a Nice New Gig Waiting For Him Now That He's a Billionaire

Wed, 05 June 2019 at 1:37 pm

Behati Prinsloo Breaks Silence on Adam Levine's 'Voice' Departure

Behati Prinsloo Breaks Silence on Adam Levine's 'Voice' Departure

Behati Prinsloo is making her first statement about her husband Adam Levine leaving The Voice.

If you don’t know, Adam announced he was leaving the fan-favorite singing competition show late last month.

Behati made an appearance on the Today show on Wednesday (June 5) and she was asked about his choice.

Behati said, “Good news for me, good news for the kids. He is on tour at the moment. He is excited to get home and for the first time have nothing to do. I’m like, ‘What am I going to do with him?’”

Behati and Adam married in 2014 and they have two daughters: Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 15 months.

See photos from Behati Prinsloo’s Today show appearance…
Just Jared on Facebook
behati prinsloo today show 01
behati prinsloo today show 02
behati prinsloo today show 03
behati prinsloo today show 04
behati prinsloo today show 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna's new reality show features intense fight between she and her mom Tokyo Toni - TMZ
  • Florence + the Machine has a huge singer opening their tour - Just Jared Jr
  • It sounds like Lisa Vanderpump is officially done with RHOBH - TooFab
  • This Jonas Brother says he was bullied as a kid - Just Jared Jr