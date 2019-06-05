Bella Thorne & Benjamin Mascolo Snap Sexy Pic Together For Instagram

It looks like the rumors are no more as Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo shared their first Instagram together, confirming they’re a couple.

The two celebs shared a pic on his Instagram account this week, captioned with an emoji equation: “👼+🐰= 🔥.”

Bella replied to it, “U are sooooo 😍😍😍😍😍😍 happy I’m standing next to u.”

The pic comes in the the middle of Bella‘s ongoing fight with former boyfriend, Mod Sun, who called the cops on her when she tried to get her computer from his place.

Just a few weeks earlier, Bella and Benjamin were spotted doing a little shopping together out in Los Angeles.