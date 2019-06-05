Top Stories
Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Jay-Z Could Have a Nice New Gig Waiting For Him Now That He's a Billionaire

Bette Midler Responds to Donald Trump's 'Washed Up Psycho' Diss

Bette Midler is responding to Donald Trump after he called her a “washed up psycho” on Twitter.

It all started when Bette shared a fake quote attributed to Trump (which she later apologized for doing).

Trump then responded to Bette, calling her a “washing up psycho” and a “sick scammer.”

Bette responded to the diss this morning (June 5), writing, “I want to thank everyone who came to my defense last night during my personal Battle of the Bulge with he who must not be named. Your wit and good nature really lifted my spirits; as a newly washed up psycho, I am very grateful for your thoughts and prayers.”
