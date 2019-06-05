Top Stories
Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

The Pope Makes a Big Change to The Lord's Prayer

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley &amp; New Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Make Awards Show Debut at CMT Music Awards 2019

Jussie Smollet's 911 Call Has Been Released - Listen

Wed, 05 June 2019 at 11:41 pm

Beyonce & Jay-Z Attend Game 3 of NBA Finals 2019!

Jay-Z and Beyonce are enjoying the courtside view.

The two music superstars were seen in attendance at Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at ORACLE Arena on Wednesday (June 5) in Oakland, Calif.

The couple was seen enjoying the game seated next to Golden States Warrior owner Joseph S. Lacob and fiancee Nicole Curran.

If you didn’t see it, Bey just released a new clip from the upcoming remake of The Lion King – and you can hear her voicing the role of Nala!
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Jay Z

