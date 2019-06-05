Beyonce & Jay-Z Attend Game 3 of NBA Finals 2019!

Jay-Z and Beyonce are enjoying the courtside view.

The two music superstars were seen in attendance at Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at ORACLE Arena on Wednesday (June 5) in Oakland, Calif.

The couple was seen enjoying the game seated next to Golden States Warrior owner Joseph S. Lacob and fiancee Nicole Curran.

