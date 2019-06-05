'Bill & Ted' Casts Brigette Lundy-Paine & Samara Weaving as the Daughters of Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter!

Atypical‘s Brigette Lundy-Paine and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri‘s Samara Weaving have landed roles in Bill and Ted Face the Music.

The stars will be playing Billie Logan (Weaving) and Thea Preston (Lundy-Paine), the daughters of the eponymous time traveling duo (Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter) who join their fathers in their quest to save the universe.

“When we saw Samara and Brigette together, it was like deja vu,” producer Scott Kroopf said in a statement. “It was exactly the way we felt when we first saw Keanu and Alex. We are so thrilled to have this funny and unique pair join the Bill and Ted team!”

The new movie in the franchise will be released on August 21, 2020.