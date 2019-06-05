Brad Pitt Flies Through Space in 'Ad Astra' Debut Trailer - Watch Now!

The debut trailer for Brad Pitt‘s space thriller movie Ad Astra is finally here!

The movie follows an astronaut (Pitt) as he travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father. The mission unravels a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet.

Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, and Donald Sutherland also star.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brad Pitt

The film is set to hit theaters on September 20. Be sure to check it out!

In the meantime, watch the debut trailer and check out the first poster for the movie…