Wed, 05 June 2019 at 4:56 pm

Cara Delevingne & Girlfriend Ashley Benson Grab Matcha After A Workout Class

Cara Delevingne & Girlfriend Ashley Benson Grab Matcha After A Workout Class

Ashley Benson holds open the door for girlfriend Cara Delevingne while leaving Shape House in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon (June 5).

The two Her Smell actresses took a workout class together at the shop, before picking up some matcha drinks.

Over the weekend, Ashley and Cara took a trip to Tulum, Mexico for a quick getaway together and were spotted catching some rays on the beach.

Photos: BackgridUSA
