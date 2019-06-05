Carrie Underwood Extends Winning Streak at CMT Music Awards 2019!

Carrie Underwood is extending her record run of wins!

The 36-year-old “Blown Away” singer won the award for Female Video of the Year for her song “Love Wins” at the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday (June 5) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

“It is my husband’s birthday today — look what they got you,” she said of her husband, Mike Fischer.

Carrie is also set to perform during the evening’s ceremony.

This is Carrie‘s 19th win at the ceremony – further extending her run as the most awarded act in the history of the event.