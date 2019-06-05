Top Stories
Wed, 05 June 2019 at 8:07 pm

Carrie Underwood & Husband Mike Fisher Are a Cute Couple at CMT Music Awards 2019!

Carrie Underwood rocks a short dress while walking the carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday (June 5) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The 36-year-old country singer was joined at the event by her husband, former hockey player Mike Fisher.

Carrie is performing during the show and she’s also nominated for two awards – Video of the Year for “Cry Pretty” and Female Video of the Year for “Love Wins.”

She picked up Female Video of the Year, the first award of the night!

FYI: Carrie is wearing a Michael Cinco dress and René Caovilla shoes.

20+ pictures inside of Carrie Underwood on the red carpet…

