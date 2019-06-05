Chris Evans Slams 3 Men Trying to Create 'Straight Pride' Parade During Pride Month

It’s Pride Month, and Marvel star Chris Evans is criticizing three straight men for trying to get a “straight pride” parade instituted in Boston, Mass.

It all started when Chris saw a tweet that read, “It’s LGBT pride month, but three guys in Boston want a permit for a ‘Straight Pride’ parade.”

Chris responded to the tweet, writing, “Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!!”

He continued, “Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??”