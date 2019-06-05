Top Stories
Chris Lane & Girlfriend Lauren Bushnell Couple Up at CMT Music Awards 2019

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are looking too cute together.

The 34-year-old singer and the 29-year-old Bachelor alum posed for pictures together on the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday (June 5) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Lane

Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan and Kelsea Ballerini are just some of the superstars set to hit the stage during the evening’s ceremony.

Bobby Bones, Hunter Hayes and Jessie James Decker are among the presenters. See who else will be presenting!
Photos: Getty Images
