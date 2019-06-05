CMT Awards 2019 - Performers & Presenters List Released!
The 2019 CMT Music Awards are set to air tonight live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
This year, Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook are set to host the big affair.
Be sure to tune into the show, which will also be live-streamed on CMT’s website.
PERFORMERS
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
Kelsea Ballerini
Dan + Shay
Zac Brown Band and Kane Brown
Maren Morris with Sheryl Crow
Brandi Carlile with Tanya Tucker
Toby Keith with Cole Swindell
Little Big Town with Thomas Rhett and Trombone Shorty
PRESENTERS
Bobby Bones
Hunter Hayes
Jessie James Decker
Julia Michaels
Jenni “JWoww” Farley
Sarah Hyland
Trisha Yearwood