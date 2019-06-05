CMT Awards 2019 - Performers & Presenters List Released!

The 2019 CMT Music Awards are set to air tonight live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

This year, Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook are set to host the big affair.

PERFORMERS

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Kelsea Ballerini

Dan + Shay

Zac Brown Band and Kane Brown

Maren Morris with Sheryl Crow

Brandi Carlile with Tanya Tucker

Toby Keith with Cole Swindell

Little Big Town with Thomas Rhett and Trombone Shorty

PRESENTERS

Bobby Bones

Hunter Hayes

Jessie James Decker

Julia Michaels

Jenni “JWoww” Farley

Sarah Hyland

Trisha Yearwood