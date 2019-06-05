Comedian Bill Burr Calls Out Drake & Says He's a 'Super Bandwagon Fan' - Listen!

Drake is getting some heat from comedian Bill Burr.

The 32-year-old “Hotline Bling” rapper, who has been making headlines for his support of the Toronto Raptors over the Golden State Warriors during the NBA Finals, was called out by the 50-year-old comedian on his latest Monday Morning podcast on Monday (June 3).

“I watched a little bit of the NBA Finals and the fact that they’re calling Drake a superfan, it’s just like, I know it’s a business, I know it’s about money, but that guy is the furthest thing from a superfan,” Bill said.

“A superfan is there through thick and thin. Where the f–k has this guy been? All of the sudden, Drake comes in, who’s a super bandwagon fan, to the point he has to wear a f–king wristband or a headband on his fucking arm because he’s got tattoos of the jerseys of the players on the other f–king team.”

Listen around the 8:00 mark….