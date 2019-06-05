Top Stories
Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

The Pope Makes a Big Change to The Lord's Prayer

The Pope Makes a Big Change to The Lord's Prayer

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley &amp; New Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Make Awards Show Debut at CMT Music Awards 2019

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley & New Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Make Awards Show Debut at CMT Music Awards 2019

Jussie Smollet's 911 Call Has Been Released - Listen

Jussie Smollet's 911 Call Has Been Released - Listen

Wed, 05 June 2019 at 10:56 pm

Comedian Bill Burr Calls Out Drake & Says He's a 'Super Bandwagon Fan' - Listen!

Comedian Bill Burr Calls Out Drake & Says He's a 'Super Bandwagon Fan' - Listen!

Drake is getting some heat from comedian Bill Burr.

The 32-year-old “Hotline Bling” rapper, who has been making headlines for his support of the Toronto Raptors over the Golden State Warriors during the NBA Finals, was called out by the 50-year-old comedian on his latest Monday Morning podcast on Monday (June 3).

“I watched a little bit of the NBA Finals and the fact that they’re calling Drake a superfan, it’s just like, I know it’s a business, I know it’s about money, but that guy is the furthest thing from a superfan,” Bill said.

“A superfan is there through thick and thin. Where the f–k has this guy been? All of the sudden, Drake comes in, who’s a super bandwagon fan, to the point he has to wear a f–king wristband or a headband on his fucking arm because he’s got tattoos of the jerseys of the players on the other f–king team.”

Listen around the 8:00 mark….
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Bill Burr, Drake

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna's new reality show features intense fight between she and her mom Tokyo Toni - TMZ
  • Florence + the Machine has a huge singer opening their tour - Just Jared Jr
  • It sounds like Lisa Vanderpump is officially done with RHOBH - TooFab
  • This Jonas Brother says he was bullied as a kid - Just Jared Jr