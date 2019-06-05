Top Stories
Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Jay-Z Could Have a Nice New Gig Waiting For Him Now That He's a Billionaire

Wed, 05 June 2019 at 2:45 pm

Demi Lovato Shared An 'Amazing' Story with Christina Aguilera That You Have To Hear

Demi Lovato keeps her head down while stepping outside of a recording studio in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon (June 4).

The 26-year-old singer wore a blue tri-color jacket after working on new music.

Just recently, Christina Aguilera shared a super cute story that Demi told her about coming to one of her concerts when she was young.

“Knowing that she grew up on my music and was a big fan… she told me a story where she came to one of my concerts and she turned around in the audience and pretended it was her concert,” Christina shared with E! News about her Back to Basics tour.

She added that “It’s an amazing story and I love hearing things like that.”

Demi attended Christina‘s The Xperience show in Las Vegas just last week.
