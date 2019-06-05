Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

Drake‘s music is being banned.

The 32-year-old “Hotline Bling” rapper’s music was banned by Bay Area-based radio station KBLX for the duration of the 2019 NBA Finals, according to The Mercury News.

The reason is because of Drake‘s support of the Toronto Raptors, who stand in the way of the Golden State Warriors for the championship win.

“(We) could not stand on the sidelines and accept Drake showing no love for our Golden State Warriors. It is my joy to cease and desist all of Drake’s music on KBLX in support a team that is loved by the Bay Area and around the world. Oh yes, we are proclaiming a 3-peat,” said the radio station’s programs director Elroy Smith.

Drake and Shawn Mendes were seen supporting the Raptors on Sunday night (June 2) in Toronto, Canada.