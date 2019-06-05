Wed, 05 June 2019 at 2:35 am
DWTS' Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Flaunt Hot PDA After a Lunch Date
Artem Chigvintsev plants a kiss on his girlfriend Nikki Bella after a lunch date on Tuesday afternoon (June 4) in Studio City, Calif.
The 36-year-old professional dancer and the 35-year-old professional wrestler were partners on Dancing With the Stars and now they are a real-life couple!
Nikki was also seen stopping by the post office that afternoon before she met up with Artem for lunch.
40+ pictures inside of Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella flaunting hot PDA…
