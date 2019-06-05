Elisabeth Moss & Samira Wiley Discuss Significance of 'The Handmaid's Tale' Costume - Watch Here!

Elisabeth Moss and Samira Wiley are all smiles as they make their way out of the Good Morning America studios after teasing the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale on Wednesday (June 5) in New York City.

During their interview, Samira said the words “chosen family” and Elisabeth said “never giving up” to best describe season three of the popular series, which is based on renowned Canadian writer Margaret Atwood‘s 1985 classic novel.

Elisabeth and Samira also opened up about the significance of The Handmaid’s Tale costume and their reactions to seeing women around the world wearing it.

“Those are our work clothes, that’s our thing we put on when we go and do our job, but I get inspired when I see women out there wearing that costume and standing up for what they believe,” Elisabeth told GMA. “That actually inspires me. I think they’re doing the real work. I think they’re out there on the front lines and so I feel honored to put on that costume with them.”

“I feel like that is exactly who we are representing,” Samira added on those using the costumes in their protests. “To see that people are out there wearing those things and wearing the handmaid’s costume, it just gives me a heightened sense of responsibility, in terms of what we are making. It is television, but at the end of the day it can elicit real change so I’m really proud.”

Later that same day, Elisabeth was spotted in a different ensemble after taping her appearance on The View.



Elisabeth Moss and Samira Wiley talk the new season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ l GMA