Emma Thompson Teases Stephen Colbert Over The Lack Of Female Late-Night Hosts!

Emma Thompson paid a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (June 4) and talked about receiving her damehood last year from Prince William.

The 60-year-old actress revealed that the ceremony didn’t involve a sword, which she said was “not fair,” and left her husband unhappy.

“If you get a knighthood, your wife or person who lives with you becomes ‘Lady So-and-so’,” Emma told Colbert. “But the husband doesn’t get anything. So I’m Dame Emma, and he’s just plain old Greg Meh-bleh. So he’s not pleased. Plus, I wear the badge in bed and it’s sharp!”

Later in the interview, Emma talked about her character in the new film Late Night: “She’s a woman late-night talk show [host], so it’s basically science fiction,” Emma teased. “Did you see the way I slipped that in, sneaky little political remark there from Dame Thommo?”

Colbert joked in response, “We don’t need politics in late night.”



