Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Wed, 05 June 2019 at 8:07 pm

Eric Decker Wears Jessie James Decker's Face on His Shirt at CMT Music Awards 2019!

Eric Decker Wears Jessie James Decker's Face on His Shirt at CMT Music Awards 2019!

Eric Decker knows about being a supportive husband to wife Jessie James Decker!

The married couple happily posed for pictures together at the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday (June 5) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Eric wore a shirt with Jessie‘s face on it on the red carpet. Jessie is also a presenter during the evening’s ceremony.

“Mommy’s little glam buddy,” she adorably captioned a video of herself getting ready for the big event with one of her three children with her husband.
