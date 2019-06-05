Euphoria's Jacob Elordi Opens Up About How Grateful He Is For His Role in The New HBO Series

Check out one of the new covers of Wonderland magazine with Jacob Elordi!

The 21-year-old actor shared that he’s excited for his fans to see him in HBO’s new thriller series, Euphoria, which premieres on Sunday, June 16th.

“I had no money, I didn’t have anything, I was practically homeless in LA — and I went to the casting and I forgot my lines,” Jacob recalled about his audition for the show.

“I had no name, I had no backing, you could not find any video of me acting anywhere. I was just a child, and they cast me. I was quite lucky.”

Jacob added about his character, “What I thought he was when I auditioned, to what we finished with character-wise, I never could have hoped or dreamed for anything as brilliant or as engaging.”

Grab a copy of the magazine HERE!