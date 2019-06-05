Gabrielle Union Gets Possessed During 'AGT' Audition - Watch Now!

Things got creepy during the second round of America’s Got Talent auditions!

Co-judge Gabrielle Union hit the stage to take part in magician Nicholas Wallace‘s audition.

During the audition, Gabrielle was blindfolded and sat in an antique chair as Nicholas held an old, creepy-looking doll.

As he moved the doll’s arms, so did Gabrielle‘s arms while saying that someone was touching her and moving her arms for her (which no one was!)

After the act, the creeped out judges unanimously voted Nicholas through to the next round!