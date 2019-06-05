Top Stories
Wed, 05 June 2019 at 11:13 pm

Hailey Bieber Looks Blonde & Beautiful After a Hair Appointment in West Hollywood

Hailey Bieber Looks Blonde & Beautiful After a Hair Appointment in West Hollywood

Hailey Bieber is looking so good!

The 22-year-old Drop The Mic host and model stepped out looking chic after a hair appointment on Wednesday (June 5) at Nine Zero One hair salon in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Bieber

Hailey was seen chatting on her phone as she arrived to the hair salon, and showed off her new hair style as she stepped out for the day.

If you didn't know, Hailey might've just nailed down a wedding date with Justin Bieber. Find out what they're planning!

Hailey's hair style evolution over the years!
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin

