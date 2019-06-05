HBO Claims They Didn't Breach Any Contract with Michael Jackson Over 'Leaving Neverland' Doc

HBO is responding to claims made by Michael Jackson‘s estate that the network breached a deal with the release of Leaving Neverland.

HBO is arguing that the $100 million battle brought on by the late entertainer’s estate should not be heard outside the public court, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The Jackson estate is pushing for the case to be heard in arbitration, which is a private court.

The Jackson estate’s argument stems from a 1992 deal HBO and Michael had over the airing of one of the his concert specials, where there was a non-disparaging clause.

In the new court documents, HBO claims the the contract was clear, stating that any legal issues arising would be heard in private court. They are calling the estate’s interpretation “mere fantasy.

HBO says Leaving Neverland only briefly mentioned the 1992 and has nothing to do with the documentary. The network also argues the documentary came out more than 25 years after the termination of the 1992 agreement and “long past any reasonable period of time thereafter.”

After the release of Leaving Neverland – where Wade Robson and James Safechuck accuse the late King of Pop of molesting them as boys – the Jackson estate claims HBO violated their deal with Michael and are seeking up to $100 million damages.