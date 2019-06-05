Hilary Duff's Daughter Banks' Godmother Revealed: 'Younger' Co-Star Molly Bernard!

Top Stories
Wed, 05 June 2019 at 2:48 pm

Molly Bernard co-stars with Hilary Duff in the hit show Younger, and they’ve grown so close over the years that she was named the godmother of baby Banks!

“I’m her godmother, which is great!” Molly, 31, told People.

“After [Banks] was born, I was like, ‘Oh, does she have a godmother?’ And Hil was like,” Molly said, pointing to herself.

Molly also added that she recently spent time “hanging out and watching” Banks and Hilary‘s other child Luca, 7, in the Los Angeles area.

Banks was born on October 25. Hilary and Banks‘ dad, Matthew Koma, recently got engaged!
