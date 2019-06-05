Hosts Little Big Town Strike a Pose on the Red Carpet at CMT Music Awards 2019

Little Big Town are looking glam ahead of their hosting gig!

The superstar country act hit the red carpet together at the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday (June 5) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The The Breaker group is hosting the evening’s ceremony. They’re also nominated for CMT Group Video of the Year for “Summer Fever.”

The night will include performances by Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan.

