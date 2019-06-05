Idris Elba & Wife Sabrina Double Date With Rapper Stormzy

Newlyweds Idris and Sabrina Elba hit the town for a double date!

The couple, who tied the knot back in April, were spotted heading into The Chiltern Firehouse on Tuesday night (June 4) in London, England.

Idris and Sabrina were joined by rapper Stormzy and his girlfriend Maya Jama.

The following day, Idris and Sabrina‘s issue of British Vogue, featuring their stunning wedding photos, was revealed.

In the issue, Idris spilled about how his relationship with Sabina has changed his life.

