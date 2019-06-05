Top Stories
Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Jay-Z Could Have a Nice New Gig Waiting For Him Now That He's a Billionaire

Idris Elba & Wife Sabrina Double Date With Rapper Stormzy

Newlyweds Idris and Sabrina Elba hit the town for a double date!

The couple, who tied the knot back in April, were spotted heading into The Chiltern Firehouse on Tuesday night (June 4) in London, England.

Idris and Sabrina were joined by rapper Stormzy and his girlfriend Maya Jama.

The following day, Idris and Sabrina‘s issue of British Vogue, featuring their stunning wedding photos, was revealed.

In the issue, Idris spilled about how his relationship with Sabina has changed his life.

Be sure to check out Idris and Sabrina‘s entire Vogue feature!
