Jennifer Lawrence Raves About Her Fiance at 'Dark Phoenix' Premiere

That Ivanka Trump Window Photo May Inspire a Jordan Peele Movie

Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Being Groped by Man in Barcelona

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Wed, 05 June 2019 at 12:01 am

Idris Elba's Wedding Photos Featured on 'British Vogue' Cover!

Idris Elba's Wedding Photos Featured on 'British Vogue' Cover!

Idris Elba and his new wife Sabrina‘s wedding photos are featured in the July 2019 issue of British Vogue!

The couple is featured on the mag’s special bridal cover and they look stunning in exclusive images from their three-day Marrakesh wedding.

Here is what the 46-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On his new wife: “We’ve been literally inseparable since we met. Inseparable… You know, I’m 47 this year, been married and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina. It wasn’t something that I wanted to do, get married again. But…”

On how Sabrina has affected his life: “Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I’ve known longer than [her], nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more.”

On attending Prince Harry‘s wedding: “That was an incredible experience. I was curating the music for that night, so it was a but of pressure, but it was great. A vibe”

See the full feature in the July issue of British Vogue available on newsstands and digital download on Friday, June 7.
Photos: Sean Thomas
