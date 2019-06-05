Jenna Dewan Makes It Instagram Official with Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan has posted her first photo of Steve Kazee to her Instagram account.

While Jenna has posted photos of her and Steve to her Instagram Story in the past, but this is the first photo in her actual feed.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenna Dewan

Just because Jenna hasn’t posted photos of Steve doesn’t mean he’s stayed out of her Instagram comments! Check out one cute comment he left for her a few months back.

Jenna and Steve have been linked since October of 2018.