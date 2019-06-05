Jenni 'JWoww' Farley & New Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Make Awards Show Debut at CMT Music Awards 2019

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her new boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello attend their first awards show as a couple at the 2019 CMT Music Awards!

The 33-year-old Jersey Shore star – who is presenting tonight – and the 24-year-old pro wrestler hit the blue carpet at the event held on Wednesday (June 5) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

JWoww rocked a white suit dress featuring tassels on the sleeves, along with rainbow-colored heels.

The duo made their first official red carpet debut last month at an event at Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas.

Jenni and Zack first went public with their relationship in April, several months after she filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews.